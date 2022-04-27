Fri 29 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime
  • Health Check van and Cancer Focus NI. At Fane Valley store, Armagh, 10.30am to 3pm.
  • Springtime Sparklers sheep. View 5pm sale 7pm. At Beattie’s Livestock, Omagh. Bid ringside or at MartEye. Details from Richard at 07984 694616.
  • Charolais bulls and females. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 30 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • Hampshire Down open day, from 11am. At Kevin and Anna McCarthy’s Ballycreely flock. Ballycreely Road, Comber BT23 5PX. Details from Vicky at maggieflo_33@yahoo.co.uk
  • Jalex sale, 12.30pm. 200 in-calf heifers. At Alexander’s, 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY. With www.harrisonheatherington.co.uk

    • Mon 2 May

  • Limousin Cattle Society. 77 bulls and 32 heifers. Show 10am sale 12.30pm. Ballymena Mart.

    • Tues 3 May

  • Reduction sale for Craigtown Ayrshires. 16 in-calf cows and heifers, 14 maiden heifers. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.
  • Holstein NI. Bull show and sale. Kilrea Mart 12.30pm.

    • Wed 4 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Thurs 5 May

  • Ulster Wool open day, 10am to 3pm. At 20 Tirgracy Road, Muckamore. Details from Jayne at 9446 2131.

    • Fri 6 May

  • Simmental club sale. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.

    • Sat 7 May

  • Sale of 40 classic Massey Ferguson tractors. Online at www.cheffins.co.uk