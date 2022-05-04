Thurs 5 May

  • Ulster Wool open day, 10am to 3pm. At 20 Tirgracy Road, Muckamore. Details from Jayne at 9446 2131

    • Fri 6 May

  • Simmentals 16 bulls & 6 females. Show 5pm sale 7.30pm. Swatragh Mart. Details from Keith at 07764 895100.

    • Sat 7 May

  • Sale of 40 classic Massey Ferguson tractors. Online at www.cheffins.co.uk

    • Mon 9 May

  • Ulster Wool & Lister Shearing Equipment. Wool and equipment night for shearers. At 20 Tirgracy Road, Muckamore, 7pm. Register with Jayne at 9446 2131.

    • Wed 11 to Sat 14 May

  • RUAS Balmoral show. www.balmoralshow.co.uk