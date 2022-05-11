Thurs 12 to Sat 14 May

  • RUAS Balmoral show. www.balmoralshow.co.uk.

    • Tues 17 May

  • Dairy sale. Markethill mart 12.30pm. The Rural Chaplin present.
  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At James Henderson, 17 Nicholson’s Road, Kilkeel.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, evening.

    • Wed 18 May

  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At Stephen Maguire, 74 Curryann Road, Maguiresbridge.

    • Thurs 19 May

  • Dairy 20 fresh heifers and 40 cow dispersal sale. Taaffe at Dungannon mart 11am.
  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At Sam and Robert Chesney, 49 Innishargy Road, Kircubbin.

    • Fri 20 May

  • Health Check van and Cancer Focus NI. At Fane Valley store, Banbridge, 10.30am to 3pm.
  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At Francis and John McHenry, 34 Knockmore Road, Stranocum.

    • Sat 21 May

  • The Food Truck festival. At Down Royal Racecourse. Gravelhill Road, Lisburn, 11am to 7pm. Details at www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/whats-on.