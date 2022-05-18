Thurs 19 May

  • Dairy sale. 30 fresh cows and heifers. 51-cow dispersal for Winston and John Mulligan. 14 bulling heifers for Inch Genetics. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart 11.30am.
  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At Sam and Robert Chesney, 49 Innishargy Road, Kircubbin.

    • Fri 20 May

  • Health Check van and Cancer Focus NI. At Fane Valley store, Banbridge, 10.30am to 3pm.
  • CAFRE on-farm meetings, 2pm and 7pm. On rising costs, grazing, fodder and cash budgets. At Francis and John McHenry, 34 Knockmore Road, Stranocum.

    • Sat 21 May

  • The Rural chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.
  • The Food Truck festival. At Down Royal Racecourse. Gravelhill Road, Lisburn, 11am to 7pm. Details at www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com/whats-on

    • Mon 23 May

  • Dispersal of 70 dairy cows. For Alan Elliott. Enniskillen Mart, 1pm. Bid ringside and at MartEye.
  • The Rural chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 24 May

  • The Rural chaplin. Rathfriland Mart, evening
  • Lely webinar, 7.30pm to 9pm. On the Vector automatic feeding system. Register at www.lely.com

    • Thurs 26 May

  • The Rural chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 27 May

  • Dispersal sale. BB, Lim and Roan cows calves and heifers. Swatragh Mart 7.30pm.

    • Fri 27 and Sat 28 May

  • NBA farm tour and beef expo at Darlington. Details Stephen Heenan at 07889 159496.

    • Sat 28 May

  • Dexter cattle 7 bulls and 21 females. Show 10am sale noon. Kilrea Mart.