Thurs 7 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Sat 9 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.
  • Valais Blacknose sale, 12.30pm. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
  • Charollais sheep. Trimming and stock judging, 8pm. At David & Liz Mawhinney, 15 Crossnamuckley Road, Newtownards

    • Wed 13 & Thurs 14 July

  • FTMTA Farm Machinery show. At the Punchestown Event Centre. Eircode W91 VCX4. Details at www.ftmta.ie

    • Fri 15 & Sat 16 July

  • Suffolk Sheep Premier. Show Fri 2pm; sale Sat. 10.30am. Ballymena Mart.

    • Sat 16 July

  • Castlewellan Show. In the Forest Park. Includes Charolais National Show, judging 10am. Health Check van present. www.castlewellanshow.com
  • Londonderry/Limavady show at Aghanloo. Includes Border Leicester national show. www.limavadyshow.co.uk. Details from Jen at 07739 151693.

    • Sun 17 July

  • World Charolais Congress farm visit, 11am to 3pm. To Albert & David Connolly’s Brigadoon Charolais. Book with Caroline at 01636 616 060 or carolyne@fieldfarmtours.co.uk