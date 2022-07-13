Thurs 14 July

  • FTMTA Farm Machinery show. At the Punchestown Event Centre, EIR code to W91 VCX4. Details at www.ftmta.ie
  • First sale of store lambs. Plumbridge Mart, 12.30pm
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 15 and Sat 16 July

  • Suffolk Sheep Premier. Show Friday 2pm; sale Saturday. 10.30am. Ballymena Mart.
  • Traction club steam rally. At Ballymena playing fields.

    • Sat 16 July

  • Castlewellan show . In the Forest Park. Includes Charolais National Show, judging 10am. Health Check van present. The Rural Chaplin present. www.castlewellanshow.com
  • Londonderry/Limavady show. At Aghanloo. Includes Border Leicester national show. www.limavadyshow.co.uk. Details from Jen at 07739 151693
  • Property marking event, noon to 4pm. With Monaghan Community Engagement Unit. Marking property with your Eircode or Postcode. At McAnenly Service Station (Carpark), Moybridge, Emyvale

    • Sun 17 July

  • World Charolais Congress farm visit, 11am to 3pm. To Albert and David Connolly’s Brigadoon Charolais. Book with Caroline at 01636 616 060 or carolyne@fieldfarmtours.co.uk

    • Mon 18 July

  • First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
  • Health Check van. At Omagh Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 19 July

  • Dispersal sale Hollybrook Holsteins. 17 heifers in milk and heifer calves. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.

    • Wed 20 July

  • AHV open day, 11.30am. At Stephen and David Cargill, Hollybank Holsteins, Parkgate. Register at TN 028 8554 9600
  • Health Check van. At Camlough Mart.

    • Sat 23 July

  • Antrim show. Details at www.randoxantrimshow.com
  • Youngstock dispersal. 60 in calf, 30 bulling and 60 young heifers. For The Reps of Robert Skelton. Kilrea Mart, 11am.