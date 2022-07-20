Fri 22 July

  • 20 in-calf pedigree registered Ayrshire heifers. For Drogheda herd. 10 Simmental heifers, 15 to 16 months old. For W H Robson & Sons. Ballymena mart, 11am

    • Sat 23 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime
  • Antrim show. At Shanes Castle Estate. Details at www.randoxantrimshow.com
  • Youngstock dispersal. 60 in calf, 30 bulling & 60 young heifers. For The Reps of Robert Skelton. Kilrea mart, 11am

    • Mon 25 July

  • NI Charollais Sheep, 15 shearling rams, 132 ram lambs & 18 ewe lambs. Show 9.30am, sale 12noon. Dungannon mart
  • NI Dorset club Premier Show 4pm, sale 6.30pm.Ballymena mart. Bid ringside or at MartEye.ie
  • Sheep multi breed females sale. Ballymena mart, 7pm

    • Tues 26 July

  • IFJ National beef & sheep open day. At Tullamore demo farm, Co Offaly. 10.30am to 5pm with Industry seminar at 3pm. EIR code to R35AT81
  • Dairy dispersal sale 80 head, robot milked. For Desmond & Caleb Howard. Kilrea mart, 11am
  • Health Check van. At Markethill mart

    • Wed 27 July

  • Clogher Valley show. In Augher. Health Check van present – www.cloughervalleyshow.com
  • The Rural Chaplin . At Markethill mart, evening

    • Fri 29 July

  • Dorset Red Ribbons in-lamb females, EU export sale. 36 for William Carson, 20 for Andrew Kennedy, 20 for Thomas Wright. Ballymena mart, 7.30pm

    • Sat 30 July

  • Claragh Bridge vintage show. At Drumaroad. Details at 07977 542430.

