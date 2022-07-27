If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Dorset Red Ribbons in-lamb females, EU export sale. 36 for William Carson, 20 for Andrew Kennedy, 20 for Thomas Wright. Ballymena mart, 7.30pm.
Sat 30 July
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick & Hilltown marts, daytime.
Claragh Bridge vintage show. At Drumaroad. Details at 07977 542430.
Texel club open night. At McCollam’s Carmavy flock. 33 Carmavy Road, Nutts Corner, 6pm.
Tues 2 August
First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Aghanloo, 12 noon. Bid ringside or at LSL.
Easycare sheep open evening, 6pm. At Campbell Tweed, 31 Ballycoose Road Ballygally. Register with Campbell on 07802 835355.
Suffolk X and Texel X hoggets sale. 200 head for David Douglas. Lisahally mart, 7pm.
Wed 3 August
Fermanagh show. Water catchment Partnership present.
Sheep scab information meeting, 7pm. Greenan’s, The Square, Cabra, BT34 5EZ. Register at 07517 599497.
Jalex Flock gimmer sale, 7pm. 1,200 head. Bid ringside or on line at MartEye. 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY.
Thurs 4 August
First breeding sheep and store lambs sale. Kilrea mart.
Sheep scab information meeting, 7pm. At Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim, BT41 2JH. Register at 07517 599497.
Thurs 4 to Sat 6 August
Jim Quail’s Lynderg and Henry Savage’s Truman Limousin sale. Timed online auction at www.elite.pedigree-sales.com. 10 heifers from each herd and five Truman embryos. Details Jim at 07870 215761 & Henry at 07521 670141.
Sat 6 August
Suffolk Cheviot X and Continental X. Hoggets, ewes and ewe lambs. Ballymena mart 11am.
