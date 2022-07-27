Fri 29 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland mart, daytime.
  • Dorset Red Ribbons in-lamb females, EU export sale. 36 for William Carson, 20 for Andrew Kennedy, 20 for Thomas Wright. Ballymena mart, 7.30pm.

    • Sat 30 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick & Hilltown marts, daytime.
  • Claragh Bridge vintage show. At Drumaroad. Details at 07977 542430.
  • Texel club open night. At McCollam’s Carmavy flock. 33 Carmavy Road, Nutts Corner, 6pm.

    • Tues 2 August

  • First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Aghanloo, 12 noon. Bid ringside or at LSL.
  • Easycare sheep open evening, 6pm. At Campbell Tweed, 31 Ballycoose Road Ballygally. Register with Campbell on 07802 835355.
  • Suffolk X and Texel X hoggets sale. 200 head for David Douglas. Lisahally mart, 7pm.

    • Wed 3 August

  • Fermanagh show. Water catchment Partnership present.
  • Sheep scab information meeting, 7pm. Greenan’s, The Square, Cabra, BT34 5EZ. Register at 07517 599497.
  • Jalex Flock gimmer sale, 7pm. 1,200 head. Bid ringside or on line at MartEye. 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown BT41 3HY.

    • Thurs 4 August

  • First breeding sheep and store lambs sale. Kilrea mart.
  • Sheep scab information meeting, 7pm. At Dunsilly Hotel, Antrim, BT41 2JH. Register at 07517 599497.

    • Thurs 4 to Sat 6 August

  • Jim Quail’s Lynderg and Henry Savage’s Truman Limousin sale. Timed online auction at www.elite.pedigree-sales.com. 10 heifers from each herd and five Truman embryos. Details Jim at 07870 215761 & Henry at 07521 670141.

    • Sat 6 August

  • Suffolk Cheviot X and Continental X. Hoggets, ewes and ewe lambs. Ballymena mart 11am.

    •