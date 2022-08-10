Thurs 11 August

  • The Health Check van. At Kilrea Mart.
  • Sheep scab information meeting, 7pm. At Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh. Register at 07517 599497.

    • Fri 12 August

  • Special entry, 3 pedigree AA bulls. For Oisin Murnion. Ballymena Mart 11am.
  • NI Dorset club and Ile de France. Shows 5.30pm sale 7pm. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.

    • Sat 13 August

  • Jacob sheep. 46 ewes, 125 ewe lambs, 22 rams and 21 ram lambs. Show 10.30am sale noon. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh.
  • Mule and Greyface hoggets. And Crossbred and Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs. 4,000 head at Ballymena Mart 11am.

    • Tues 16 August

  • 26 in-calf heifers, due Sept/Oct. For Paul O’Kane. Kilrea Mart 11.30am.

    • Thurs 18 August

  • Lely open day, 11am to 3pm. Three A5 robots and Grazeway system. At Killen’s, 41 Cloghole Road,Eglinton. Details from Jim Irwin at 07827 884639.
  • Hogget ewe and ewe lamb sale, 1,500 head. Armoy Mart 7pm.
  • CAFRE responsible antibiotic use on beef and sheep farms. Online webinar, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • The Health Check van. At Plumbridge Mart.

    • Fri 19 August

  • Holstein Young Breeders calf show. Dungannon Mart, 10am.
  • Jalex Flock 120 shearling tups, 7pm. Bid ringside and at MartEye. 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY
  • Blue Cattle Club. Friends of Cancer charity barbecue and auction. At Ballynahinch Rugby Club, 7pm.

    • Sat 20 August

  • The Braid Sheddings sale. Blackface, Crossbred, Mule and Suffolk X, 10am. Ballymena Mart.
  • Limousin 50 years Elite sale. 9 bulls 28 females. Show 11am sale 1pm. Ballymena Mart. Bid ringside or at MartEye.
  • Ballyvoy ewe lamb sale, noon. With Armoy Mart.
  • Bleu du Maine sale 10 rams and 22 females. And Beltex club sale. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 12.30pm. Bid ringside or at MartEye.
  • Lleyn sheep open day. At James Coulter, 251 Abbey Road, Millisle. See 300 Lleyn and 25 Shropshire ewes. Enquiries to Barry Latimer at 07740 511769.

    •