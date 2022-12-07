Thurs 8 December

  • RUAS Winter Fair.

    • www.winterfair.org.uk. The Rural Chaplin present.

  • Christmas Cracker weanling calves, show at 5pm, sale at 7pm, Markethill mart.
  • Coloured and rare breeds sale, Swatragh mart, 7pm.
  • CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session in Galloon Parish Church, Newtownbutler 7pm.

    • Details at TN 8225 6772.

    Fri 9 December

  • The Rural Chaplin at Rathfriland mart. Daytime.
  • FQAS clinic with Terry White, LMC at Ballymena mart.
  • Donegal Texel Sheep Breeders, 70 in-lamb ewes, 15 empty ewe lambs. Show at 6pm, sale at 7pm, Raphoe Mart.

    • Sat 10 December

  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown mart, daytime.
  • Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society. Clydesdale foal show, Ballymena Mart, 10.30am.

    • Mon 12 December

  • AgriSearch webinar, 1pm

    • “Dairy energy efficiency and renewable options.” Register at www.agrisearch.org.

  • Responsible use of antimicrobials, for beef and sheep farmers. Online and at Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, 7.30pm. Register with AI services at TN 9083 3123.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 13 December

  • CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session in Largeness Centre, Tully Mill, Enniskillen, 7pm.

    Thurs 15 December

  • Dairy sale 100 fresh cows and heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11am.
  • Coloured and Rare Breeds sale, Swatragh mart, 7pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown Mart, evening.

    • Fri 16 December

  • Nature Friendly Farming Network. Sustainable grazing meeting with Neils Corfield, 9.30am to 5pm at 33 Lower Kildress Rd, Cookstown. Details at ni@nffn.org.uk.
  • Beltex, Rouge, Blue Texel. In-lamb females, Dungannon Mart, 10am.
  • Pedigree in-lamb ewe sale. Includes 40 Dutch Spotted. Swatragh Mart 7pm

    • Sat 17 December

  • Northern Stars Texel in-lamb females sale, Ballymena Mart 11am.

    • Sat 17 to Mon 19 December

  • Ballymena Belles online females sale. Online at Ballymena Mart Eye.