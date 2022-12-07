Thurs 8 DecemberRUAS Winter Fair.
www.winterfair.org.uk. The Rural Chaplin present.Christmas Cracker weanling calves, show at 5pm, sale at 7pm, Markethill mart.Coloured and rare breeds sale, Swatragh mart, 7pm.CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session in Galloon Parish Church, Newtownbutler 7pm.
Details at TN 8225 6772.
Fri 9 DecemberThe Rural Chaplin at Rathfriland mart. Daytime.FQAS clinic with Terry White, LMC at Ballymena mart. Donegal Texel Sheep Breeders, 70 in-lamb ewes, 15 empty ewe lambs. Show at 6pm, sale at 7pm, Raphoe Mart.
Sat 10 DecemberThe Rural Chaplin at Hilltown mart, daytime.Co Londonderry Horse Breeding Society. Clydesdale foal show, Ballymena Mart, 10.30am.
Mon 12 DecemberAgriSearch webinar, 1pm
“Dairy energy efficiency and renewable options.” Register at www.agrisearch.org. Responsible use of antimicrobials, for beef and sheep farmers. Online and at Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, 7.30pm. Register with AI services at TN 9083 3123.The Rural Chaplin at Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tues 13 DecemberCAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session in Largeness Centre, Tully Mill, Enniskillen, 7pm.
Details at TN 8225 6772.
Thurs 15 DecemberDairy sale 100 fresh cows and heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11am.Coloured and Rare Breeds sale, Swatragh mart, 7pm.The Rural Chaplin at Hilltown Mart, evening.
Fri 16 DecemberNature Friendly Farming Network. Sustainable grazing meeting with Neils Corfield, 9.30am to 5pm at 33 Lower Kildress Rd, Cookstown. Details at ni@nffn.org.uk. Beltex, Rouge, Blue Texel. In-lamb females, Dungannon Mart, 10am.Pedigree in-lamb ewe sale. Includes 40 Dutch Spotted. Swatragh Mart 7pm
Sat 17 DecemberNorthern Stars Texel in-lamb females sale, Ballymena Mart 11am.
Sat 17 to Mon 19
DecemberBallymena Belles online females sale. Online at Ballymena Mart Eye.
SHARING OPTIONS: