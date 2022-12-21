Thurs 22 December

  • The Rural Chaplin

    • At Hilltown mart, evening

    Wed 28 December

  • Jalex in-calf heifer sale, 1pm. 125 head at 77 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown. Bid ringside or on HandHMartEye. Details James at 078 16 775 501.

    • Fri 30 December

  • Dungannon Dazzlers. Texel in-lamb ewes. Bid ringside or online at LSL. Dungannon mart, 12noon

    • Sat 31 December

  • The Livingstone Christmas charity tractor run. The Business Park, Armagh

    Registration 10am, run noon.