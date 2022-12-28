Fri 30 DecemberDungannon Dazzlers, Texel in-lamb ewes. Bid ringside or online at LSL. Dungannon Mart, 12noon.
Sat 31 DecemberThe Livingstone Christmas charity tractor run, The Business Park, Armagh. Registration 10am, run 12noon.
Fri 6 January
PSNI trailer marking event at Art Road, Artigarvan, 9.30am to 3pm. Book at 07585 979208.
Fri and Sat, 6 and 7 JanuaryLoughans Aberdeen Angus production sale for Rory and John Best. View Thurs 5 January at BT35 6TA from 1pm to 8pm. Timed online auction at Markethill MartEye. Enquiries to 07512 574 401.
Sat 7 JanuaryThe Health Check van at Newtownstewart Mart, daytime.January Gems 76 in-lamb Texels, Ballymena Mart, 12noon.
