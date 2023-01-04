Fri 6 January

  • PSNI trailer marking event. At Art Road, Artigarvan, 9.30am to 3pm. Book at 07585 979208.

    • Fri 6 to Sat 7 January

  • Loughans Aberdeen Angus production sale. For Rory and John Best. View Thurs 5 January at BT35 6TA from 1pm to 8pm. Timed online auction at Markethill MartEye. Enquiries to 07512 574 401.

    • Sat 7 January

  • The Health Check van. At Newtownstewart Mart, daytime.
  • January Gems 76 in-lamb Texels. Ballymena Mart, noon.

    • Mon 9 January

  • Fat hoggets and cull ewes sale. Each Monday from now on. Markethill Mart, 10.30am.
  • 50 Texel hoggets, in-lamb to Dutch Spotted for Simon Loughery. 12 Texel gimmers, in-lamb to Texel for Martin Millar. 97 Bluefaced Leicester females. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.
  • CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session. In Floyd’s, Ballymagorry, 7.30pm. Details at TN 8225 6772.
  • UFU President’s roadshow. The Lodge Hotel, Coleraine, 8pm.

    • Tues 10 January

  • Nature Friendly Farming Network. Whole Farm Planning for sustainable agriculture. At 33 Lower Kildress Road, Cookstown, BT80 9RN, 9.30am to 5pm. Register by email to ni@nffn.org.uk

    • Wed 11 January

  • CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session. Coa Chapel Road, Ballinamallard, 7pm. Details at TN 8225 6772.
  • UFU president’s roadshow. Tullyglass Hotel, Ballymena, 8pm.

    • Sat 14 January

  • The Health Check van. At Downpatrick Mart, daytime.
  • Ballymena Babes. In-lamb Texel females. Ballymena Mart 11am.

    •