Sat 14 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.
  • The Health Check van. At Downpatrick Mart, daytime.
  • Ballymena Babes. 99 In-lamb Texel females. Ballymena Mart 11am.

    • Mon 16 January

  • UFU president’s roadshow. Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, 8pm.

    • Tues 17 January

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • Ulster Grassland Society annual conference. “Economic and Sustainable Farming”. With Andy Doyle, Marc Jones, Jim Baird and Dr Elizabeth Stockdale. At Dunadry Hotel, Templepatrick, 9.45am. Book by email to secretary@ulstergrassland.co.uk
  • Dairy herd dispersal. 25 Holsteins for J Donaldson. Markethill Mart, 12.30pm.

    • Wed 18 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White. At Kilrea Mart, daytime.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.
  • NI Environment Link, UFU and Dale Farm. Workshop on “Agriculture, Building a Resilient Future”. In Market House, The Square, Ballynahinch, 7.30pm to 9pm
  • UFU president’s roadshow. City Hotel, Armagh, 8pm.

    • Thurs 19 January

  • The LMC’s Terry White. At Enniskillen Mart, daytime.
  • CAFRE and AFBI calf rearing open day. At Greenmount campus. First tour 10.30am, and each half hour to 12.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • CAFRE and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid training session. In McKenna Community Centre, Newtownards, 7pm. Details at TN 8225 6772.
  • UFU meeting on the Ballymoney to Ballycastle Greenway. In Ballymoney Town Hall, 8pm. Register with Angela on TN 90 370 222.

    • Fri 20 January

  • Ayrshire Cattle Society sale. Ballymena Mart, 11am.