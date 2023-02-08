Thurs 9 February

  • UFU and CAFRE sprayer operator roadshow. Rockmount golf club, Carryduff, 10.30am. Register at www.ufuni.org
  • YFCU conference on Sustainable farming. At Loughry campus, Cookstown, 7pm. Register with Liz at TN 90 370 317.
  • Rural Support and CAFRE workshop, 7.30pm. Coping with the pressures of farming. Carcullion House Hilltown. Book at www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • AgriSearch, CAFRE and AFBI webinar, 8pm. Optimising nutrient use. Register at https://www.agrisearch.org.

    • Fri 10 February

  • The Health Check van. At Rathfriland Mart.
  • Herdwick females’ 500 head. Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 6pm.

    • Sat 11 February

  • The Health Check van. At Omagh Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.

    • Mon 13 February

  • URBA 68 in-lamb ewes. 10 dry ewe lambs. Ballymena Mart, 7pm. Details Mark Smyth at TN 07980 258 734.
  • GrowIN Farm online discussion on Grazing, 7pm. Register at www.GrowIN.Land

    • Tues 14 February

  • Holstein Friesian dispersal, 220 milking cows. For Wilson Farms Ltd, 11am. Bid ringside or at NortonandBrooksbankMartEye. Details from Mark Lee at TN 07980 924 179
  • Native breeds day. 11 AA bulls, 16 Hereford bulls and 3 females, 2 Shorthorn bulls, Dungannon Mart 11am.

    • Wed 15 February

  • WoI in-calf heifers. Some already calved. 40 for Hillview Farm, 60 for Richard Harkness. Ballymena Mart, 7pm.

    • Friday 17 February

  • Bull sale for Victor and David Chestnutt. 8 AA, 10 Charolais, 1 BB. Ballymena Mart, 12.30pm.

