Martin Cartin of Claudy, Charlie Quigg of Swatragh and Enda McDowney of Draperstown at the Swatragh Mart weekly sheep sale. \ Houston Green
Thurs 23 February
AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. At Drummond Hotel, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at www.ahdb.org.uk.
Dairy sale, 75 fresh cows and heifers; 22 heifer calves. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
CAFRE and NI Sheep Programme. Closing conference. At Mellon Country Inn, Omagh 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
“Farming Futures” community event, 7pm. At Dromore High School. 31 Banbridge Road, Dromore. The Rural Chaplin present.
Fri 24 February
The Health Check van. At Keady Mart.
Steele Farm Supplies. Open day at Ballymoney branch. With Mayo Healthcare.
Beef Shorthorn reduction sale. 50 in-calf cows and heifers. For Robert Patton. Ballymena Mart, 11.30am.
17 in-calf beef breeding heifers. For Northern Counties Co-op. Swatragh Mart, 7pm. Details Eamonn on 07885 781796.
Sat 25 February
The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
Mon 27 February
Dairy sale, 70 fresh cows and heifers. In-calf and maiden heifers. Omagh Mart 12.30pm.
CAFRE and AI Services. Online webinar on use of antimicrobials . For beef and sheep farmers, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
Farmcare Products. Meeting on foliar nitrogen. With Nigel Howells. At Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, 8pm. Register at 07733 346310.
Tues 28 February
FQAS: the LMC’s Terry White. At Markethill Mart.
Farmcare Products. Meeting on foliar nitrogen. With Nigel Howells. At R L Hewitt, Tullyhogue, 10am. At Bristow Agri Sales, Portglenone, 2pm. Register at 07733 346310
George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture. Prof. Julie Fitzpatrick, Director, Moredun Institute and CSO for Scotland. “Livestock science matters for One Health”. The Great Hall, Queens University, 6.30pm. Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk
Wednesday 01 March
FQAS, the LMC’s Terry White. At Saintfield Mart.
UFU and CAFRE sprayer operator roadshow. Online by Zoom at 10am. Register at www.ufuni.org.
Dispersal sale 23 suckler cows in calf to Simmental bull. Dungannon Mart 12.30pm.
CAFRE and AI Services. Use of antimicrobials for beef and sheep farmers. Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening
Thurs 02 March
FQAS, the LMC’s Terry White. At Enniskillen Mart
CAFRE and AI Services. Use of antimicrobials for beef and sheep farmers. Dunslly Hotel Antrim 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.
