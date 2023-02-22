Thurs 23 February

  • AHDB Limavady monitor farm meeting. At Drummond Hotel, 10.30am to 2.30pm. Register at www.ahdb.org.uk.
  • Dairy sale, 75 fresh cows and heifers; 22 heifer calves. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.
  • CAFRE and NI Sheep Programme. Closing conference. At Mellon Country Inn, Omagh 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • “Farming Futures” community event, 7pm. At Dromore High School. 31 Banbridge Road, Dromore. The Rural Chaplin present.

    • Fri 24 February

  • The Health Check van. At Keady Mart.
  • Steele Farm Supplies. Open day at Ballymoney branch. With Mayo Healthcare.
  • Beef Shorthorn reduction sale. 50 in-calf cows and heifers. For Robert Patton. Ballymena Mart, 11.30am.
  • 17 in-calf beef breeding heifers. For Northern Counties Co-op. Swatragh Mart, 7pm. Details Eamonn on 07885 781796.

    • Sat 25 February

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.

    • Mon 27 February

  • Dairy sale, 70 fresh cows and heifers. In-calf and maiden heifers. Omagh Mart 12.30pm.
  • CAFRE and AI Services. Online webinar on use of antimicrobials . For beef and sheep farmers, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • Farmcare Products. Meeting on foliar nitrogen. With Nigel Howells. At Seagoe Hotel, Portadown, 8pm. Register at 07733 346310.

    • Tues 28 February

  • FQAS: the LMC’s Terry White. At Markethill Mart.
  • Farmcare Products. Meeting on foliar nitrogen. With Nigel Howells. At R L Hewitt, Tullyhogue, 10am. At Bristow Agri Sales, Portglenone, 2pm. Register at 07733 346310
  • George Scott Robertson Memorial Lecture. Prof. Julie Fitzpatrick, Director, Moredun Institute and CSO for Scotland. “Livestock science matters for One Health”. The Great Hall, Queens University, 6.30pm. Register at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk

    • Wednesday 01 March

  • FQAS, the LMC’s Terry White. At Saintfield Mart.
  • UFU and CAFRE sprayer operator roadshow. Online by Zoom at 10am. Register at www.ufuni.org.
  • Dispersal sale 23 suckler cows in calf to Simmental bull. Dungannon Mart 12.30pm.
  • CAFRE and AI Services. Use of antimicrobials for beef and sheep farmers. Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening

    • Thurs 02 March

  • FQAS, the LMC’s Terry White. At Enniskillen Mart
  • CAFRE and AI Services. Use of antimicrobials for beef and sheep farmers. Dunslly Hotel Antrim 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk.

    •