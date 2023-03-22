Thurs 23 March

  • Holstein dairy sale. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11.30am.
  • Coloured & Rare Breed sheep sale. Swatragh mart, 7pm.
  • UFU & Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course. At 3-5 Lisnarragh Road, Donemana, BT82 0QL, 7pm. Book at TN 8225 6772.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Newtownhamilton YFC, 8pm.

    • Thurs 23 & Fri 24 March

  • Discover CAFRE open days for prospective students. Greenmount campus. Details at https://www.cafre.ac.uk.

    • Fri 24 March

  • Farm Support & Wellbeing Day. At Rathfriland mart, from 10am.
  • Dispersal 65 Holstein Friesian cows. For Ivan Marsden. Three AA bulls for Hazeldene herd. Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • Simmentals, Blondes, Salers and Charolais. Bulls and females. Show 10am sale 12noon. Dungannon mart.
  • Coloured sheep sale, 7pm. Beatties Pedigree centre, Omagh.

    • Sat 25 March

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.
  • Discover CAFRE open day for prospective students. Enniskillen campus. Details at https://www.cafre.ac.uk.
  • Ferguson club ploughing championship. At Elmfield Farm (Hunnifords), BT63 5JX.
  • Dorsets rams and females. Show 11am sale 1.30pm. Ballymena mart.

    • Mon 27 March

  • The Health Check van. At Omagh mart.
  • Markethill mart, each Monday. Cull ewes, fat hoggets and stores, 6.45pm. Ring 2, ewes and lambs and in-lamb ewes, 7.30pm. The Rural Chaplin present.

    • Wed 29 March

  • The Health Check van. At Lisahally mart.
  • Spring lamb competition, pens of 3. Suffolk, Texel, Charollais and Dorset. Show 10am sale 12noon. Ballymena mart.

    • Thurs 30 March

  • The Health Check van. At Ballymena mart.
  • CAFRE course on Exploring Food Vulnerability. At Loughry campus, 10am to 12.30pm. Register at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses.
  • UFU & Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course. St Colman’s Parish, 213 Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5AY. Book at TN 8225 6772.

    • Fri 31 March

  • Dispersal 60 dairy cows and 10 dry cows. Ballymena mart 11am.
  • Holstein YB judging event. At W & D Gordon, Annalong, BT34 4QN.