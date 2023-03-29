Thurs 30 March

  • The Health Check van. At Ballymena Mart.
  • CAFRE course on Exploring Food Vulnerability. At Loughry campus, 10am to 12.30pm. Register at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses
  • UFU and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course. St Colman’s Parish, 213 Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown, BT71 5AY. Book at TN 8225 6772.

    • Fri 31 March

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • 60 dairy and 10 dry cows’ dispersal for Philip Armstrong; 20 Lim X BB heifers for Robin Nicholson; 10 Holstein heifer calves for Gravelhill Holsteins. Ballymena Mart 11am.
  • Holstein YB judging event, 7.30pm. At W and D Gordon, Annalong, BT34 4QN. Details Andrew on 07789 285 272 or Jessica, 07910 355 042

    • Sat 1 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • Clydesdales stallion parade. Kilrea Mart, 11am. Details Yvonne TN 07709 797832.

    • Mon 3 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
  • Holstein NI AGM. Speaker Mark Nutsford, Riverdane herd. Dungannon Rugby club, 8pm

    • Tues 4 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime. At Rathfriland Mart, evening

    • Wed 5 April

  • Germinal webinar, 7.30pm. On Climate SMart Re-seeding. Register at germinal.zoom.us

    • Fri 7 April

  • Part reduction sale, 30 head. For Cabra Holsteins. Ballymena Mart, noon.

