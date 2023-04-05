Thurs 6 April

  • The Health Check van. At Clogher Mart, evening.

    • Fri 7 April

  • Part reduction sale, 30 head. For Cabra Holsteins. Ballymena Mart, 12pm.

    • Sat 8 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, daytime.

    • Tues 11 April

  • Fat lambs and hoggets, 11am, (rescheduled from Monday). And dairy cows, 12.30pm. Kilrea Mart.
  • Co Down Traction Engine Club. Charity tractor road run, register 11am, run 1pm. Details at http://www.countydowntractionengineclub.com

    • Thurs 13 April

  • Teagasc clover farm walk. At Oisin Gallen, Ramelton,11am. Eircode to F92 DE48.
  • UFU and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course, 7pm. Drumlegagh Church Road, BT78 4HF. Book at TN 8225 6772.

    • Fri 14 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • Holstein Young Breeders workshop. At A & L Paul, Slatbogie herd, Maghera, BT46 5ER, 11am.
  • Teagasc clover farm walk. At Killian Brennan, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, 11am. Eircode N39 YY81.
  • Reduction for Kirkinriola Ayrshires and Jerseys. Ballymena Mart, 12pm.

    • Sat 15 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • NI Valais sheep club workshop. At Ballymena Mart, 11am. Details Irene Gray on 07815 091866.
  • Aberdeen Angus Youth Day, 9.30am to 3pm. At Alan Cheney’s, Lana herd,14 Stralongford Road, Trillick. Details Niall Lynch on 00 353 83 895 9478.

    •