Fri 28 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • Springtime Sparklers. Pedigree ewes and lambs and dry hoggets. At Beatties Pedigree Centre, Omagh, 7pm.

    • Sat 29 April

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime. Emerald Expo all-breeds dairy show. Virginia showgrounds, Eircode A82 A9X2. Details at www.ihfa.ie
  • Nuffield scholars farm walk and barbecue, 11am. For potential scholars. At Gregg Somerville, 84 Banbridge Road, Dromara. Register at: www.eventbrite.co.uk/
  • Jalex 195 in-calf heifers’ sale. At 88 Gloverstown Road, Randalstown, 12pm.

    • Sun 30 April and Mon 1 May

  • Steam rally. At Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim.

    • Mon 1 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
  • Limousin 60 bulls and 22 females. Show 10am sale 12.30pm. Ballymena Mart.

    • Tues 2 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.
  • AFBI Pig technical event. Research results. At AFBI Hillsborough, 9am to 3pm.
  • Semex Milk and Methane roadshow. At Dungannon Rugby club, 10.30am. Register at www.semexmarketing.co.uk
  • Holstein NI. Bull show and sale. Kilrea Mart, 11.30am
  • CAFRE Responsible use of Antimicrobials on Beef and Sheep Farms. Webinar, 7.30pm. Register at www.cafre.ac.uk/business-courses/. Or email amr@ai-services.co.uk

    • Thurs 4 May

  • UGS spring meeting, 11am. At Ian Buchanan, 35A Straw Road, Dungiven. Book by phone or text to 07920 037910
  • UFU and Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course. Moira Orange Hall, 2 Main Street, BT67 0LE. Book at TN 8225 6772.

    • Fri 5 and Sat 6 May

  • The Vet Show 2023. At Titanic, Belfast. Fri 9am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 1pm. Tickets, search Facebook “The Titanic Vet Show”.

