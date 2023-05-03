Thurs 4 May

  • UGS spring meeting, 11am. At Ian Buchanan, 35A Straw Road, Dungiven. Book by phone or text to 07920 037910
  • UFU & Global Horizon Skills. First Aid Awareness course. Moira Orange Hall, 2 Main Street, BT67 0LE. Book at TN 8225 6772.

    • Fri 5 May

  • Two blended Friesian Holstein bulls. For William Black, Keely herd. Ballymena mart, 11am.
  • Simmental 14 bulls 19 heifers. And commercial heifers. Show 5pm sale 7pm. Swatragh mart.

    • Fri 5 & Sat 6 May

  • The Vet Show 2023. At Titanic, Belfast. Fri 9am to 5pm, Sat 9am to 1pm. Tickets, search Facebook “The Titanic Vet Show”.

    • Sat 6 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown mart, daytime.

    • Mon 8 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, evening.

    • Wed 10 to Sat 13 May

  • RUAS Balmoral show. At Balmoral Park, Maze. Details at www.balmoralshow.co.uk. The Health Check van present. The Rural Chaplin present.

    • Thurs 11 May

  • Nuffield Scholars reception, 3.30pm. In the President’s Pavilion at Balmoral. Speaker Sarah Pick, AHDB. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

    • Fri 12 May

  • Six Counties Dexter Group. Timed auction sale. Ballymena Mart. Hillsborough YFC Balmoral Bash. At The Alchemy, Moira, 8pm.