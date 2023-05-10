Thursday 11 May

  • Nuffield Scholars reception, 3.30pm. In the Presidents Pavilion at Balmoral. Speaker Sarah Pick, AHDB. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
  • First aid awareness training course. At Fermanagh Fun farm, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Friday 12 May

  • Six Counties NI Dexter Group. Timed auction sale. At Ballymena Mart.
  • Hillsborough YFC Balmoral Bash. At The Alchemy, Moira, 8pm.

    • Monday 15 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tuesday 16 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.

    • Wednesday 17 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Kilrea Mart, daytime.

    • Thursday 18 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart, daytime.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
  • The health Check van. At Pomeroy Mart, from 6pm.
  • First aid awareness training course. At Byturn Road, Newtownstewart, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Friday 19 May

  • Five pedigree Limousin bulls. For Derek Frew. Ballymena Mart 11am.

    • Saturday 20 May

  • Ahoghill YFCU big breakfast. At Ahoghill Community centre
  • NI Dexter Cattle Group Show 10am sale 12pm. Kilrea Mart. Details from Ryan on 07919 973939.