With the Mourne mountains in the background, rain clouds gathering above, the last group finish the tour of the ARCZero farm walk on Ian McClelland's farm outside Loughbrickland Co Down. \ Houston Green
Thursday 11 May
Nuffield Scholars reception, 3.30pm. In the Presidents Pavilion at Balmoral. Speaker Sarah Pick, AHDB. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
First aid awareness training course. At Fermanagh Fun farm, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk
Friday 12 May
Six Counties NI Dexter Group. Timed auction sale. At Ballymena Mart.
Hillsborough YFC Balmoral Bash. At The Alchemy, Moira, 8pm.
Monday 15 May
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tuesday 16 May
The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime. At Rathfriland Mart, evening.
Wednesday 17 May
The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Kilrea Mart, daytime.
Thursday 18 May
The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart, daytime.
The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
The health Check van. At Pomeroy Mart, from 6pm.
First aid awareness training course. At Byturn Road, Newtownstewart, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk
Friday 19 May
Five pedigree Limousin bulls. For Derek Frew. Ballymena Mart 11am.
Saturday 20 May
Ahoghill YFCU big breakfast. At Ahoghill Community centre
NI Dexter Cattle Group Show 10am sale 12pm. Kilrea Mart. Details from Ryan on 07919 973939.
