Thursday 18 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart, daytime.
  • The health Check van. At Pomeroy Mart, from 6pm.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening
  • First aid awareness training course. At Byturn Road, Newtownstewart, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Fri 19 May

  • Information day. At Fane Valley store. 123 Learmount Road, Claudy.
  • Five pedigree Limousin bulls for Derek Frew; 45 in-milk dairy cows; 20 Charolais and Limousin weaned calves for Peter McKeag and Claire Ferris. Ballymena Mart 11.30am

    • Sat 20 May

  • Ahoghill YFCU big breakfast. At Ahoghill Community centre.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, daytime.
  • NI Dexter Cattle Group. Show 10am sale 12pm. Kilrea Mart. Details from Ryan on 07919 973939.
  • Simmental club open day, 2pm and 7pm. At James McKane, 186 Old Ballymoney Road, Ballymena, BT43 6SL. Register at www.britishsimmental.co.uk

    • Mon 22 May

  • Monthly dairy sale. Omagh Mart, 12.30pm.
  • Responsible use of antibiotics on beef and sheep farms. Webinar, 7.30pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Tues 23 May

  • North of Ireland Sheepdog society, 8am. At J P Magee’s Glencregg farm, Creggan, Ballybofey. Details James Magee on 00 353 86 279 8219
  • Newford suckler herd open day. At Athenry, Co Galway, 2pm to 6pm. Register at www.teagasc.ie/newford
  • Advance two-day shearing course. At Clough, BT44 9RU. Register at https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-online

    • Wed 24 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White answers FQAS queries. At Saintfield Mart, daytime.
  • ARCZero farm walk, at 3pm and 7pm. Net Zero and Biodiversity. At Patrick Casement, Ballycastle. Register at www.arczeroni.org
  • The Health Check van. At Omagh Mart, from 6pm

    • Thurs 25 May

  • First aid awareness training course. At Mallard Community hub, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Fri 26 May

  • Holstein YB judging event. At W and A Patton, Ards, BT23 8RL