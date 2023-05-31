Thurs 1 June

  • Dairy dispersal for Reps of Peter McCaughey. 40 cows and 9 springing heifers. Taaffe at Dungannon Mart, 11.30am.

    • Fri 2 June

  • Dutch Spotted sheep. Swatragh Mart, 7pm.

    • Sat 3 June

  • Ballymoney show. Details at www.ballymoneyshow.org
  • Lurgan show, the Rural Chaplin present. Details at www.lurganshow.co.uk
  • Trailer marking event, 10am to 4pm. At Taylors of Fyfin, Victoria Bridge. Book on 07824 709 699.
  • Summer fete and vintage tractor, car and motorbike charity run. Loanends Presbyterian church, 12pm. Details from John on 07710 692 059.

    • Mon 5 June

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill Mart, evening.

    • Tues 6 June

  • Scottish Beef Association event. On beef production, climate change and biodiversity. At Dalswinton Estate, Dumfries. Sat Nav to DG2 0XZ. Details Andy Ryder on 07801 868856.
  • Beginner and Intermediate two-day shearing course. At Saintfield, BT24 7EE. Register at https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-online

    • Wed 7 June

  • Redhouse Holsteins, Elanco and Parklands Vets. On-farm workshop “Optimising your herd’s potential”. At Alan and David Irwin, Benburb, BT71 7QF, 11am to 2.30pm.
  • 100 fresh cows and heifers, 30 heifer calves. For Thomas, Rhona and James Kelly, Monamore. Carnaross Mart, 11.30am.

    • Thurs 8 June

  • First aid awareness training course. At Burren Community Forum, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk

    • Sat 10 June

  • Armagh County show. Includes National show of Texels. Details from Martin on 07791 679112. In Gosford Forest Park, BT60 1GD. Details www.armaghshow.com