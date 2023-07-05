If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
Judge Douglas Shackleton of Ardee, Co Louth, judging the Commerical Championship at Omagh Show.
Fri 7 July
The Health Check van. The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
Dutch Spotted sheep. Swatragh Mart, 7pm.
Sat 8 July
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
NI Valais Blacknose club. Grading workshop, show and barbecue. Sheepdog demo with James P McGee. At Ballymena Mart, from 10am. Tickets at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com. Details, Irene Gray on 07815-091866.
Dispersal, 25 Limousin cows with calves at foot. And Limousin bull. For A Crawford. Markethill Mart, 11am.
Sun 9 July
Charity tractor run. In memory of Wee James Malone. At The Mill, 50 Leitrim Road, Leitrim, BT31 9BD. Register from noon, run at 3.30pm. Donate at www.gofund.me/315104ab
Mon 10 July
The Health Check van. At Omagh Mart.
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.
Tues 11 July
IHFA Open Day. At Peter Ging’s Ballyclider herd, Portlaoise. Register at www.ihfa.ie
Ballymena Festival of Steam and Transport. Ballee playing fields, Ballymena, noon to 9pm Fri and 10am to 5pm Sat.
Sat 15 July
Castlewellan show. AA Ulster championship. Details www.castlewellanshow.com. The Health Check van and the Rural Chaplin present.
Londonderry and Limavady Show. Details www.limavadyshow.co.uk
Suffolk sheep. Sale, 10.30am. Bid ringside or online. Ballymena Mart.
