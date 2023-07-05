Fri 7 July

  • The Health Check van. The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
  • Dutch Spotted sheep. Swatragh Mart, 7pm.

    • Sat 8 July

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Hilltown Marts, daytime.
  • NI Valais Blacknose club. Grading workshop, show and barbecue. Sheepdog demo with James P McGee. At Ballymena Mart, from 10am. Tickets at www.nivalaisblacknoseclub.com. Details, Irene Gray on 07815-091866.
  • Dispersal, 25 Limousin cows with calves at foot. And Limousin bull. For A Crawford. Markethill Mart, 11am.

    • Sun 9 July

  • Charity tractor run. In memory of Wee James Malone. At The Mill, 50 Leitrim Road, Leitrim, BT31 9BD. Register from noon, run at 3.30pm. Donate at www.gofund.me/315104ab

    • Mon 10 July

  • The Health Check van. At Omagh Mart.
  • The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick Mart, evening.

    • Tues 11 July

  • IHFA Open Day. At Peter Ging’s Ballyclider herd, Portlaoise. Register at www.ihfa.ie

    • Fri 14 July

  • Suffolk sheep show, 2pm, 60 pedigree Texel gimmer and ewe lambs, 7pm. Ballymena Mart.

    • Fri 14 & Sat 15 July

  • Ballymena Festival of Steam and Transport. Ballee playing fields, Ballymena, noon to 9pm Fri and 10am to 5pm Sat.

    • Sat 15 July

  • Castlewellan show. AA Ulster championship. Details www.castlewellanshow.com. The Health Check van and the Rural Chaplin present.
  • Londonderry and Limavady Show. Details www.limavadyshow.co.uk
  • Suffolk sheep. Sale, 10.30am. Bid ringside or online. Ballymena Mart.