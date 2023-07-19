If would like to speak to a member of our team, please call us on 01-4199525
The weekly sheep sale, Saintfield. \ Houston Green
Thurs 20 July
The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries. At Enniskillen Mart.
Lesmay and Parkend Holsteins open day and 30 heifers’ sale. At Brian Weatherup’s Parkend farm, Cowdenbeath. Travel EasyJet EZY324 from Belfast International airport, 8.25am. Register with Brian (Snr) on 07803 166 294.
The Energy and Farm Diversification show. At Gurteen College, Co Tipperary. Sat nav to E53 TP93.
First aid awareness training course. At Greencastle St Patricks, Omagh, 7pm. Enrol at www.cafre.ac.uk
First breeding sheep sale. Swatragh Mart, 7pm.
The Rural Chaplin. At Hilltown Mart, evening.
Fri 21 July
The Rural Chaplin. At Rathfriland Mart, daytime.
Coloured sheep and rare breeds sale. Swatragh Mart, 7pm.
Sat 22 July
The Rural Chaplin. At Downpatrick and Markethill Marts, daytime.
First breeding sheep and store lamb sale. Dorset club show and sale. Valais Blacknose show and sale. Texel reduction for S McCollum. Texel dispersal for Irene Gray. Ballymena Mart, 6pm.
Wed 26 July
Clogher Valley show, Augher. Details, Ruth on TN 8554 8883.
Aberdeen Angus summer championship. Details, Alan on 07811 447 812. The Health Check van present.
Thurs 27 July
The Health check van. At Kilrea Mart.
Nuffield Scholars evening farm walk. At Barry O’Boyle, Randalstown. Register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/
Sat 29 July
Summer strawberry fayre. At Balance House, Glenavy. Details at facebook.com/ballancehouse
Irish Organic Association field talk. Beef and tillage. At Sean Creenan’s, Monaghan. Details at www.irishorganicassociation.ie
Jalex gimmer sale, 1,250 head, noon, at 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY. Bid ringside or online.
Maineview Texels open evening. With the Kennedy family. At 120 Straid Road, Ballymena, 6pm.
