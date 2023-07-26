Thurs 27 July

  • The Health Check van. At Kilrea Mart.

    • Sat 29 July

  • The Irish nine-hour solo lamb shearing record. Attempt by shearer Tom Perry. At Norma Hoy’s, Rickamore Brae, Templepatrick, 5am to 5pm.
  • Summer Strawberry Fayre. At Balance House, Glenavy. Details at facebook.com/ballancehouse.
  • Irish Organic Association field talk. Beef and tillage. At Sean Creenan’s, Monaghan. Details at www.irishorganicassociation.ie
  • Jalex gimmer sale: 1,250 head, noon, 88 Gloverstown Road, BT41 3HY. Bid ringside or online.
  • Maineview Texels open evening. With the Kennedy family. At 120 Straid Road, Ballymena, 7pm.
  • Fundraiser barbecue and music. For Andrew Gill to the World Ploughing 2023 in Latvia. At 45 Junction Road, Saintfield, BT24 7JU. Details, Andrew on 07594 362 837.

    • Mon 31 July

  • UK Jersey Society. AGM and farm walk. At Clandeboye Estate, Bangor, 11am. Details, Mark on 07889 532280.
  • One-day wool handling course. Register at https://www.ulsterwool.com/book-online.
  • Charollais sheep. Show 9.30am, sale noon. Dungannon Mart. Details, Rebecca on 07801 894 434.
  • Dorset Dazzlers: 43 in-lamb females. Ballymena Mart, 6pm.
  • First breeding hogget sale. Markethill Mart, 7pm.

    • Tues 1 August

  • UK Jersey Society farm walk. At Fleming’s Potterswall herd, Seaforde, 10am. Details, Ashley on 07940 027985.
  • EasyCare sheep open evening. At Campbell Tweed’s, Cairncastle, 6pm.

    • Sat 5 August

  • The Health Check van. At Clogher Mart.
  • Suffolk Cheviot and Continental cross. Breeding hoggets and ewe lambs. Ballymena Mart, 11am.