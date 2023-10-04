NIEA lift pause on planning advice

A decision by the NI Environment Agency (NIEA) to lift its temporary pause in the provision of ammonia planning advice is positive news, the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) has said.

Earlier this year, NIEA had written to planners outlining how its advice on air pollution from new agricultural buildings was being reviewed. As a result, a decision had been taken to “pause the issue of permissions and planning advice pending the outcome of these considerations”.

In a statement, UFU President David Brown said his organisation has been lobbying to get planning consultations underway again.

“NIEA’s decision to lift the pause on ammonia planning advice will be welcome news, particularly for farmers with applications lingering in the system for many months,” he said. He added that NIEA must get to work urgently to ensure applications are progressed.

Longer term, DAERA is working on the development of a new operational protocol to assess the impact of air pollution on the natural environment. A call for evidence closes on 27 October 2023.

Blackface ram lambs peak at 11,000gns

Pedigree Blackface rams sold to 11,000gns at the Ulster Ram Breeders Association autumn sale, held in Ballymena Mart on Monday.

Topping the sale was a Lanark type ram lamb from Broughshane breeder, J McCurdy, followed by 7,500gns for another Lanark ram lamb from G Crawford, Parkmore.

Shearling Lanark rams peaked at 9,000gns for A & J Fegan, Castlewellan, with Perth type animals topping 2,000gns for R Smyth, Coleraine.

Perth type ram lambs sold to a top price of 7,500gns for B Grant, Killaloo with 5,000gns paid for the supreme champion lamb from Gerard Breslin, Strabane.