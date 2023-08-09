There is little in the way of good news within the beef trade for farmers looking to sell cattle direct for slaughter.

Factories have moved to cut prices again this week, wiping another 2p to 4p/kg off prime steers and heifers.

That leaves official quotes for U-3 grading animals at 434p/kg to 448p/kg.

The gap between official quotes and the actual working base price has closed in recent weeks, although there is still a sizeable difference.

Deals

Most reports indicate that price deals on offer range of 460p to 464p/kg for regular finishers, whereas farmers with limited numbers report prices back at 458p/kg for in-spec animals.

Prices for young bulls are pinned much closer to official quotes with U grading animals moving between 450p and 454p/kg.

As factory prices continue to slide, there are more farmers looking to sell in marts, provided their herds are not under movement restrictions.

Mart prices

Mart prices are running between 270p and 280p/kg for animals with U grade conformation, which at 57% kill-out is a deadweight price of over 470p/kg.

In the 13 week period since mid-May, factory prices are down by 40p/kg. Last week, the average price paid for steers and heifers of all grades fell 5.4p to 449.17p/kg.

Across U3 animals, steers fell 4.8p/kg to average 465.1p/kg while heifers dropped 7.6p to 462.6p/kg.

Despite lower NI prices, some factories continue to bring in more cattle from the Republic of Ireland for direct slaughter. The trade from the south last week was 809 head, the biggest number so far this year. Trade in the opposite direction was only 21 head.

Cows

Meanwhile, price deals for cull cows are also in retreat, with little more than 10p/kg on offer above factory quotes.

Suckler cows are making 350p/kg to 360p/kg for R3 grading animals, with O+3 cows at 340p/kg.

NI spring lamb trade

Prices bid for fat lambs in the marts are holding well, especially for heavier sorts.

In the plants, quotes are down to a best of 510p, making a lamb worth £107.10 at the 21kg limit.

Kilrea sold 700 spring lambs from 456p to 507p/kg, down by 20p for heavier lambs, but up 7p for lighter sorts.

The 507p was for 21.5kg at £109, with 488p also for 21.5kg at £105 and 476p for 21kg at £100. Lambs at 20kg made 475p or £95/head.

Markethill sold 1,260 lambs making up to 450p to 491p/kg, no change for heavier sorts, but down 11p for lighter lambs.

Heavy lambs were a solid trade, with 24.5kg making £112 or 457p/kg. Lambs from 24.6kg to 26.2kg made from £110 to £113.50 and to 451p/kg.

Good-quality middleweights sold to 491p/kg for 22kg at £108 and 21.6kg at £103 (477p). Store lambs sold at 554p for 12.5kg at £69.50 and 539p for 15.2kg at £82.

In Saintfield, 645 springs made from 465p to 505p/kg, little change on last week. Texels at 25kg made £123, with Suffolks at 29kg making £119.

In Rathfriland, lambs sold from 449p to 536p and averaged 462p/kg.

Lambs were a steady trade in Ballymena. Lambs at 29kg made £132.50, with 25.5kg at £128. Lambs at 24kg made £116.50, with 22.5kg at £107 and 20.5kg at £107/head. The best store lambs on Monday evening were a strong trade, making from £87 to £93.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes is stable again this week, with good prices paid for well-fleshed ewes.

In Kilrea, the top price was £248. At Markethill, the top was £188, with the main run from £128 to £184/head. In Saintfield, the main run made from £130 to £168.