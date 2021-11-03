The trade for clean cattle remains unchanged, with the best base quotes offered by local factories at 392p/kg for steers and 394p/kg for heifers.

However, actual prices remain well ahead of quotes, with 400p/kg the starting point, and up to 410p/kg being paid to regular suppliers of in-spec cattle.

That is reflected in the prices paid last week, with U3 steers averaging 403.5p/kg and heifers at 406.5p/kg.

Weekly kills continue to be strong, with 10,609 slaughtered last week, the highest so far this year

Across all steers and heifers, they averaged 393.21p/kg last week, which is just 0.11p/kg less than the week before.

Since the end of June 2021, the price has hardly moved either side of this 393p/kg average.

That included 2,540 cows, the biggest cow kill in 2021.

Prime cattle numbers were back 269 head to stand at 7,763, although it was still the second highest prime kill this year.

Total kill

So far in 2021 there has been a total of 377,133 cattle killed, which is 6,370 ahead of the same period in 2020.

Factory agents maintain that there are still plentiful supplies of cattle coming forward and, as a result, there are some delays in getting cattle killed.

While it is expected that finished cattle numbers will tighten towards the end of the year, there is no sign of that happening just yet.

It means that NI prices remain stuck in the low-400p/kg bracket and around 20p/kg off the pace in Britain.

The market there has changed over the course of 2021, with Scottish prices generally falling into line with those paid in England.

Cow trade

In terms of the local cow trade, with numbers on offer ahead of demand, there has been some easing in prices paid. Last week R grades averaged 325.2p/kg, down 1.8p/kg on the price from the previous week. However, that is still well ahead of the best quotes on offer, with R grades currently at 310p/kg and O+3 grades at 300p/kg.

Lamb trade

The market for fat lambs has increased again with prices paid in the marts up by as much as £4/head, with very good competition from southern buyers.

To compete, plants have raised the weight limit to 22kg deadweight and 515p is now on offer, with a lamb worth £113.30 for 22kg.

In Kilrea, 880 lambs sold from 458p to 540p/kg. Pens at 24kg and 25kg made from £116 to £118/head.

In Massereene, 802 lambs sold from 470p to 505p/kg, up by from 10p to 29p/kg on last week. The top prices per kg were for 20kg at £101 with 20.5kg at £100. Heavy lambs at 26kg sold to £119, with a big run at 25kg selling to £117.

Saintfield had 515 lambs making from 475p to 575p/kg, up by 15p to 24p. Heavy lambs at 28kg sold to £122, with 27kg at £117.

Lambs at 25kg sold to £116, with 24kg to £113.50 and 22kg to £110/head. Store lambs at 17kg made £91.

In Rathfriland, lambs averaged 502p, up by 19p. Lambs at 25kg made to £122, with 20kg to £107. Stores at 19kg made to £104/head.

In Ballymena, 23.5kg Texels made to £117; with 26kg to £118.50

Ewes

There is a very steady trade in fat ewes. In Massereene, the top was £130 for Charollais, with Suffolks to £110, Mules to £100 and Blackface at £62.

Saintfield sold to £140, with the main run from £99 to £138/head. In Rathfriland, the top price was £158.