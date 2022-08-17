There is more life in the beef trade this week, after a few weeks when factories managed to shave over 10p/kg off prices paid.

Quotes at two of the plants have increased by 2p and 4p/kg, as agents look for supplies to fill orders. The best quote is at 430p/kg for both steers and heifers.

Reports from farmers suggest that steers and young bulls are generally making into the high 430s for U-3 grades, with heifers pushing into the low 440s, with slightly more available to regular suppliers. However, with finished cattle numbers tight, anyone with a load to sell is in a reasonably strong position and there is an appetite again from agents to secure numbers.

Over the last few weeks, there has been a fair bit of negative sentiment from factory agents about the market into the autumn. However, that seems to have changed.

With farmers looking at a high-cost winter and the same cost of living increases as everyone else, they are not in a position to take lower prices.

In the marts, reports also suggest that heavy cattle are less plentiful, while farmers point out that the trade has remained steady throughout, despite factories pulling prices.

Last week saw the overall factory price paid for steers down 2.5p/kg to 423.23p/kg, while heifers were back by 0.75p/kg to 427.4p/kg. U3 grade steers were down over 5p/kg to average 438.5p/kg, while U3 heifers were back 1.6p/kg to average 440.6p/kg.

Meanwhile, the trade in cattle coming in from the Republic of Ireland for direct slaughter last week was down slightly at 471 head. Trade in the opposite direction was only 41 head, with no cattle going across to Britain for slaughter.

Cow trade

The quotes for fat cows have improved this week by 5p/kg at one plant. The best quote for an R grade cow is at 365p, with O+3 grades at 355p/kg.

Prices paid last week were down, but are still well ahead of these quotes. An R3 cow last week was at 385p, down 4.5p on the previous week, with an O3 at 367.5p, down by 4.5p.

Lamb trade

The marts are leading the way on lamb prices this week, with prices paid improving by up to 26p/kg. At the plants, quotes are at 510p, making a lamb worth £107.10 for 21kg. However, the pressure is on to match the mart prices and 515p should be available.

In Kilrea Mart, 500 lambs sold from 458p to 500p/kg, up by 18p/kg on last week. The 500p was for 20kg making £100, with 495p paid for 19kg at £94, 486p for 22kg at £107 and 484p for 25kg at £121.

In Massereene, a show of 710 lambs sold from 461p to 502p/kg, up by 20p/kg for heavier lambs. The 502p was paid for 22.5kg at £113, with 487p for 19.5kg at £95. Lambs at 26kg made £116, with 28.5kg at £115 and 24.5kg making to £114.

In Saintfield, a big show of 1,075 lambs sold from 465p to 550p/kg, no change for the main run of lambs. The top price was £120 paid for 25kg and 26kg. Lambs at 24kg sold to £112, with 22kg to £110. Lambs at 21kg sold to £104.

In Rathfriland, a show of 926 lambs sold in the range of 479p to 583p/kg and averaged 497p, up by 26p on last week.

At Ballymena on Wednesday, early lots made more than last week. Lambs at 24kg made £115, up by £1.50. Lambs at 22kg made to £106, up £2; with lambs at 21.5kg making £104.5/head, up by £4.50.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes has firmed. In Kilrea, the top price was £155. In Massereene, the top was £120 for Suffolks, with Texels at £115 and Charolais at £105. In Saintfield, the top ewe price was £190, with others making from £122 to £190. And in Rathfriland, the top was £183.