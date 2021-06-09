Pictured is Fergus O'Rourke outgoing NorthWest vice president making a presentation to Ruth Harney, Sarah Walsh, Ailish Connolly and Sharon Corcoran for their work on the northwest regional committee 2019-202.

The Northwest region AGM took place recently online, with new Northwest vice-president Luna Orofiamma taking over as chair from Fergus O’Rourke.

On the night, outgoing chair and former vice-president Fergus thanked the outgoing committee for their help and support over his two-year term.

He paid tribute to the membership who adapted and maintained activities in difficult circumstances over the last 12 months.

He also noted some of the highlights from the region over the last two years, including Kings and Queens, hosting national competitions, national competition winners, club and county events and various workshops and training days.

The newly elected Northwest committee includes Grainne Harrington (Sligo) secretary, Diarmuid Murray (Roscommon) treasurer and Caoimhe Cusack Smith (Cavan) as PRO. Best wishes to all.

The night also saw the announcing of the winners of the Northwest County of the Region and Unsung Hero competitions, with Cavan scooping first place, Roscommon claiming second and joint third going to Sligo and Mayo. Shane Quigley of Mayo Macra won the Unsung Hero category.

Francis Brennan, one of the judges of the competition, announced the winners and complimented everyone who took part in the events.

Join Macra’s LGBTQ+ Network

The LGBTQ+ Network will organise:

A space where you are valued, where your lived experience as a member of the LGBTQ+ community is seen and heard, your time is respected and your contribution is appreciated.

Social events.

LGBTQ+ representation.

We would really value and appreciate your input into developing a more LGBTQ+ inclusive environment in Macra na Feirme.

Contributing to the creation of LGBTQ+ e-learning training.

Recording of audio and audio visual segments for publication in training.

There is an endless list of possibilities, we would love to hear your ideas

You can input as much or as little time as you desire.

We ask that all members of the Network please respect the privacy of fellow members and strictly follow our code of confidentiality, which includes not outing anyone.

While we recognise the importance of allies, we ask you to respect that this space is reserved for those who themselves identify as LGBTQ+.

We are proud of our LGBTQ+ identities and we are excited for you to join us in being part of the first Macra na Feirme LGBTQ+ space.

To find out more, or to join the Network, please contact Debbie Donnelly, Macra staff member, by email at ddonnelly@macra.ie or by phone 086-780 8987.

Identities will be confidential to those in the LGBTQ+ Network.