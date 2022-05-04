The Dealer spoke to two Kilkenny teenagers who were bet from picking stones. \ Donal O' Leary

The Dealer heard from two young lads who were sent picking stones in a field in Kilkenny recently.

The farmer had told them “there’s not a single stone in the field” and that therefore, the job wouldn’t take them long.

A day spent picking in one of the stoniest fields in Ireland later, the chaps wondered what the farmer had ever been on about.

When they went in for the dinner that evening, they asked him if he knew the field at all.

The farmer told them he knew the field well and that “there’s not a single stone in that field. They come in twos and threes”.