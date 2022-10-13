For almost 90 years, Euronit has been manufacturing agricultural sheeting specifically designed for Irish farms.

Euronit’s Agribild Plus is the highest form of protective metal sheeting on the market.

It’s important to know what to look out for when buying metal sheeting for your farm.

Where to start

Grant-approved material is the highest-quality material for your animal housing needs.

Your first port of call would be the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine’s Gov.ie website, where you’ll find the s102. This sets out the minimum standards for roof cladding and side cladding.

The Department operates a no stamp-no grant policy. Every sheet of cladding material must have an identifiable indelible stamp.

Your essential checklist

Crest certification

Crest stands for Centre for Research in Engineering Surface Technology. It is a nationally approved testing laboratory, the only one in Ireland, for several Government bodies.

Among other things, it tests for corrosion properties of coated coil steel for the Irish market to relevant standards on behalf of the Department.

Pass results are a reassurance to the customer of the performance of the surface coating of the steel by way of testing using exposure equipment.

Euronit Agribild Plus is Crest certified. Be sure to ask your manufacturer/supplier if they are using Crest-certified material, as only Crest-certified material will be grant approved by the Dept.

CE mark

The letters 'CE' appear on many products that are traded on the single market in the European Economic Area.

The CE marking is required for agricultural sheeting products. It shows that the manufacturer has checked that these products meet EU quality, safety, health and environmental requirements.

ISO standards

ISO (International Organization for Standardization) is a worldwide federation of national standards bodies. In Euronit’s case, our metal sheeting is manufactured in Athy, Co Kildare, and achieves the following standards:

ISO 9001 - this is the quality management system, which means that all our manufacturing is calibrated and signed off by the NSAI. This checks our load span tables, machines and designs and ensures they are the correct quality.

ISO 14001 - this means we don’t negatively impact or interfere with our local environment. We have full traceability from factory to farmyard.

ISO 45001 - we comply with all health and safety regulations at our factory in Athy, Co Kildare.

Why Agribild Plus?

Crest certified.

Grant approved.

CE mark approved.

Hi-zinc coating.

Cut edge protection.

Rust-resistant.

Easy to install.

Vented sheets for condensation control.

Ideal for animal housing.

Fully recyclable.

20-year guarantee.

Euronit offers an extensive range of options to suit your systems, from dairy, beef, pigs, poultry and equestrian to general farm storage.

As well as Agribild Plus metal sheeting, Euronit also offers a fibre cement range. Being the sole manufacturer of both the highest-quality fibre cement and metal sheeting in Ireland gives us a unique position that guarantees that we supply you with exactly what is best for your farm.

With local advisers all across Ireland, as well as a dedicated internal sales and technical team, we are on hand to support you throughout each stage of your project.

For more information, visit our website.