IFA president Tim Cullinan has said the EPA’s ‘Water quality monitoring report on nitrogen and phosphorus concentrations in Irish Waters 2022’, on foot of the EU Commission requirement that resulted in the so called “Red Map”, is not the optimal approach.

“IFA’s water quality expert, Shane Herlihy, will outline to the committee today a number of concerns about the Commission’s criteria, and how it was applied by the EPA. It is clear that this ‘red map’ cannot form the basis for any review,” he said.

The IFA estimates that the loss to the rural economy will likely be €236m. However, the impact it will have on family farms will be much more devastating.

‘Not logical’

“Farmers will take on board scientific evidence and have implemented a huge amount of measures at farm level, but what is proposed here is not logical and farmers are getting frustrated, as evidenced by Cork IFA’s recent rally and Kilkenny IFA’s event last Friday night,” he said.

“The Commission’s Implementing Decision of 29 April 2022, granting Ireland a derogation, included the requirement to conduct a two-year review of water quality (2021 and 2022) to take place in 2023, to determine maximum stocking rate thresholds, based on nitrates concentrations, eutrophic status and their respective trends – Article 12,” Tim Cullinan said.

“This condition was introduced without consultation with stakeholders and will have a significant economic impact on derogation farmers’ livelihoods and deliver negligible improvements to water quality,” he added.