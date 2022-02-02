The supply of dairy farm workers is not meeting demand as calving gets under way this spring.

This is a product of a tight labour market and the increasing demand for dairy workers, John Brosnan from the Farm Relief Services (FRS) has said.

Another factor is farm size, as farms have scaled up significantly in the last few years.

“There’s bigger herds now and more cows and they’re calving in shorter time windows meaning a lot more calvings to be attended to and a lot more calves to be fed,” Brosnan told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“Family labour is also another factor. There’s less family labour available than there was 10-15 years ago.

“First of all, family sizes are getting smaller and second of all, they are less involved on the farm than they would have been years ago.”

Challenge

The biggest challenge, Brosnan said, is to try get farmers to deseasonalise.

“The challenge is to try and get farmers to deseasonalise as much as they can and the farmers who can give work on a year-round basis, even if it’s at a low level in the winter time, are more likely to retain someone in the spring.

“If that means sharing an operator between two or three farmers to keep them in work, then that is more attractive for workers.”

Brosnan said the employers who plan rosters and give time off properly have a much better chance of retaining workers and encouraging people to choose a career in dairying.