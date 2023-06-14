Businesses based in Britain who move agri-food related goods to NI for sale, will soon be able to sign up to a new Retail Movement Scheme operating from 1 October 2023.

The new scheme is a key element of the Windsor Framework agreed between the UK and EU in February 2023 that changed the terms of the original post-Brexit NI Protocol arrangement.

To minimise trade friction for agri-food products, companies that sign up to the scheme will be able to move goods through a so-called “green lane”.

All the goods on a single truck will require a general certificate – there is no requirement for export health certificates for each individual product or for documents to be approved by a vet.

Registration

The scheme starts on 1 October 2023, with online registration open from 1 September 2023, and a fast-track process available from 31 July to 24 August.

Labelling

Under the scheme, some food products will need individual product labels with the words ‘Not for EU’.

This is being introduced in three phases, starting from 1 October 2023 for pre-packed meat and some fresh dairy products moving from Britain to NI.

From 1 October 2024, the likes of milk, butter and yoghurt coming into NI from Britain will have to carry the “Not for EU” label, and from 1 October 2025 this requirement extends to fruit and vegetables, fish, pet food and composite products such as pizza.

The UK government also intends making it a requirement for all meat and dairy products in Britain to carry the “Not for EU” label from 1 October 2024.

Some products do not have to carry this label, including the likes of confectionary, biscuits, tinned fruit, bread and pasta.

In addition, NI agri-food that is processed locally is exempt as it is produced to EU standards, and can move freely across borders.

However, relevant NI products that are processed in Britain will have to carry the label.

