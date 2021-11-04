Macra na Feirme has slammed the lack of measures listed for young farmers in the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

Macra president John Keane said: “Not once in the almost 60 actions are young farmers mentioned. Our future in the sector is being decided at the moment and there is not one single action contained [in the plan] to address the barriers we meet in the sector.”

Keane described the plan as a “lost opportunity” and said it does not “address the issue of generational renewal”.

He was speaking following the launch of the Government’s Climate Action Plan on Thursday.

Young farmers left out

“Young people and youth are mentioned several times throughout the document but not under the agriculture heading.”

He said Macra na Feirme has consistently outlined that young farmers are essential to the mitigation of climate change and was highly critical that they have been excluded from the Climate Action Plan when it comes to agriculture.

“It is the young farmers of today who will be involved in farming over the next decade and beyond that will have their lives and livelihoods affected by changes in policy and the environment.

“The current generation and indeed future generations of young farmers see the positive role we can play in protecting our local environment and playing our part in climate change.”

Mismatch with global debate

Keane continued: “Across the globe young people are having their voices heard and are involved in the climate discussion and debate while also being part of the solutions at COP26.”

“What has been published today has no direct action for our Irish young farmers. Young farmers who are highly educated, who want to be drivers of environmental change and progress.

“Over the past five years, in excess of €200m has been invested by Irish young farmers on farm improvements which include numerous climate mitigation measures.

“Young farmers have demonstrated their commitment to addressing climate change with action.”

Concluding, Keane said: “No clear action is detailed [in the plan] to allow young people enter the sector over the next decade to address and deal with the climate targets as laid out.

“We have heard the Taoiseach speak as recent as this week about a sustainable future for young farmers in the sector but once again talk is cheap and actions are once more failing in securing a future in Irish farming for young people.”