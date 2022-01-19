A ewe carrying triplets requires additional feeding and often, one lamb has to be bottle reared or cross fostered. \ Philip Doyle.

I see the annual influx of farmers looking to dispatch their triplet and quad carrying ewes is in full swing on classified sites.

The Dealer has noticed that year-on-year, after scanning, many sheep farmers look to sell some of their most fertile ewes to avoid, as one farmer said, the “hardship that comes with them”.

Elsewhere, some gluttons looking for punishment are buying up these sheep so as to have more ewes lambing down with three lambs a piece in the coming weeks.

Maybe they have a deal with LamLac.

For the farmers saying goodbye to these heavy ladies, there’s a lot to be said for the easy life.

As one farmer said, he’d “take a single any day”.