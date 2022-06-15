Non-compliant farmers are penalised by a reduction in their annual payments.

Notices issued to farmers to destroy ragwort were down by 74% in 2021 compared to 2020.

Some six notices were issued in 2021, the lowest the figure has been in the last five years.

Between the years 2017 and 2021, there were a total of 58 notices issued to farmers to get rid of the weed. However, in these five years, just two penalties were issued.

The only years penalties were imposed were in 2017 and 2018 when the number of notices to destroy came to a total of seven and 13, respectively.

2020 saw particularly high numbers of farmers with problem levels of ragwort on their land with 23 notices issued.

Non-compliant farmers are penalised by a reduction in their annual direct payments, the Department of Agriculture said.