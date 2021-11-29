The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NWPS) Farm Plan Scheme has seen poor participation levels as a result of it being unappealing to most farmers, Independent Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan has said. “The relatively low take-up rate among farmers or landowners for participation in the NPWS [scheme] would suggest that the scheme is fundamentally unappealing to the vast majority of them. "I do not expect these numbers to improve given the regulatory burden already attached to existing statutory habitat requirements,” she said.

When asked if provision is being made or will be made for compensation to be provided to farmers or landowners impacted by having land or property designated under the NPWS scheme, he said: "The Farm Plan Scheme is not a compensation scheme for abiding by European or national nature legislation."

Minister Noonan also announced that the additional plans are currently in development.