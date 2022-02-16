There are currently 250 active farm plans operational under the scheme. \ Michael McLaughlin

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has announced that applications have opened under the latest tranche of its farm scheme which will create an additional 200 farm plans for farmers, Minister of State at the Department of Heritage Malcolm Noonan has said.

The Scheme has focused on improving habitat quality in Natura 2000 sites, supporting biodiversity and trialling new conservation methods after it was established in 2006.

“I am delighted to continue to build on the progress enabled by the additional funding I allocated to the NPWS Farm Plan Scheme in 2021,” Minister Noonan said at the scheme’s launch.

Priority access to the scheme will be granted to:

Land supporting habitats.

Special area of conservation (SAC) designations.

Special protection areas.

Natural heritage aAreas.

Research plans.

Supporting management

“The scheme supports the management of some of Ireland’s most important areas for nature conservation and has been very useful over the years, solving many site-specific issues and pioneering new ways of supporting nature,” the minister said.

The scheme will remain open for applications until 31 March.

I look forward to seeing a new group of farmers and landowners working with us

Farmers enrolled in the Green Low-carbon Agri-environment Scheme (GLAS), Results-based Environment Agri Pilot Project (REAP) or an agri-environmental EIP are not eligible to apply.

“It can work as part of Ireland’s wider efforts through agri-environmental schemes to address the challenges facing biodiversity today,” the minister explained.

“I invite more landowners to get involved. I look forward to seeing a new group of farmers and landowners working with us to agree plans for farming and seeing the fruits of these plans over the coming years,” he added.