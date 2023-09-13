A pis being being sought by the NPWS for the Wetlands Restoration Scheme.

The Dealer sees that the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has advertised for a project manager for the Wetlands Restoration Scheme.

The project manager will be responsible for coordinating the hugely controversial programme from now to the end of 2026.

Suitable candidates will require a degree in either ecology, botany, zoology, environmental science, civil engineering or agricultural science.

Given the deep-rooted opposition among farmers to the rewetting agenda, however, The Dealer wonders if a qualification in conflict management would also be a help?

Pay for the job ranges from €71,850 to €91,476.

“That’s good money for a glorified drain blocker,” one disgruntled farmer told The Dealer.