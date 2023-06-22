Supports will back up the roll-out of proposed conservation measures. / Valerie O’Sullivan

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is planning on rolling out a comprehensive programme of conservation measures across lands designated under the natura 2000 framework.

It will use a detailed system of “incentives and supports” to meet these site-specific nature objectives tailored to the needs of each special area of conservation (SAC) and special protected area (SPA).

These site-specific SAC and SPA goals are to be published by the end of next year.

Formal designation of existing and new sites will need to be completely within statutory timelines, its strategic plan for 2023 to 2025 states.

The agency is to engage with landowners and communities to improve awareness of and support for these protections at both designated sites and in the wider countryside.

Draft national park management plans are also to be published, before undergoing a full public consultation with a view to finalising the plans by the end of 2024.

Budget increased

Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan welcomed the strategy, saying that he more than tripled the NPWS budget since in office in a bid to beef up its role in protecting nature.

“My priority is the protection, conservation and restoration of Ireland’s biodiversity and this requires a properly resourced, staffed and equipped National Parks and Wildlife Service,” Minister Noonan said.

“To achieve this, I have increased NPWS funding significantly in recent years, bringing it from €23m when I became minister to approximately €80m today.

“In addition, I’ve grown the organisation’s staffing cohort by 35%, from 349 in December 2020 to over 470.

“Today’s publication of the strategic plan builds on this investment and demonstrates the impact that the renewal of the National Parks and Wildlife Service has had over the past year,” he commented.

