The NI region of the National Sheep Association (NSA) has organised a major open day taking place at the historic Tynan Abbey Estate in Co Armagh on Tuesday 4 July, running from 9am to 6pm.

It is the first time the NSA has taken its biannual showcase event outside of Co Antrim, having traditionally used facilities at Ballymena Mart.

The 850ac Tynan estate, has 550ac in grass, carrying approximately 650 mainly Romney and Suffolk cross ewes and hoggets, as well as 210 cattle. At the event there will be an opportunity to go on a tour of the farm, browse trade stands, attend seminars and view a sale of working sheep dogs.

The Tynan Abbey Estate is owned by James Kingan and run by Kate Kingan and Peter Mont, who have transformed the farm in recent years. Kate and Peter were recent participants in the NI Sheep Programme, a joint initiative between the Irish Farmers Journal (IFJ), Dunbia and CAFRE. Darren Carty from the IFJ will outline some of the major learnings from the programme during a seminar at the event.

Read more

Re-thinking wormer use on sheep farms