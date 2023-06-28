Following on from a break due to COVID-19, the biannual National Sheep Association (NSA) open day, organised by the Northern Ireland (NI) region of the UK NSA, takes place on Tuesday 4 July.

The venue this year is the historic 850ac Tynan Abbey Estate in Co Armagh.

The event runs from 9am to 5.30pm and will provide the opportunity to browse trade stands and breed society exhibits, as well as attend industry seminars, view a sale of working dogs and go on a tour of the Tynan Abbey Farm.

The farm has around 550ac in grass, carrying approximately 650 mainly Romney and Suffolk-cross ewes and hoggets, as well as 210 cattle to include a herd of Dexter cows.

In recent years, a lot of work has gone into improving soil fertility, grassland management and the general infrastructure of the estate, while also maintaining parkland, forestry and various historical sites.

History of the estate

Tynan Abbey Estate has been in the Stronge family for hundreds of years, with the original country house dating back to 1615, until it was destroyed by fire in 1981, and then demolished in 1998.

Following the death of Sir Norman Stronge and his son James in 1981, ownership of the estate passed to Sir Norman’s eldest daughter Daphne Kingan and laterally to his grandson, James Kingan.

It is now run by Katherine (Kate) Kingan, working alongside the staff on the estate led by farm manager Peter Mant.

Tynan Estate is one of three estates in the area, with the neighbouring lands of Caledon and Castle Leslie extending into Co Monaghan and Co Tyrone.

Kate and Peter have regularly featured in the Irish Farmers Journal in recent years, being among a group of nine farmers who participated in the NI Sheep Programme.

All sheep farmers from across Ireland will be welcome at Tynan Abbey on 4 July.

Directions

Tynan Abbey is situated at postcode BT60 4QZ, and is close to the border between Armagh and Tyrone and only a short distance from Co Monaghan.

The entrance to Tynan Abbey Estate is off the Cortynan Road, which can be accessed via the Coolkill Road which runs out on to the main Armagh to Caledon Road, just before Caledon village.

For visitors from the south, they would probably be best to come into Middleton and take the Coolkill Road heading for Caledon.

There will be signposts in the area to direct in traffic.

The entrance fee to the event is £10 (€11.62), although NSA members can get in for free.

