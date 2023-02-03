Gardaí are investigating the theft of a 14ft Nugent cattle trailer from a farm on the Dingle Peninsula, Co Kerry, on Thursday 2 February.

The trailer, worth in the region of €7,000, was stolen from Martin Greaney's farmyard in Ballinasare, Annascaul, Co Kerry, sometime after 6.30pm on Thursday evening.

Despite having other valuables in the yard, Greaney said that whoever took the trailer must have been spooked by lights on the road, as only the cattle box was stolen.

Small lane

"The yard is up a small lane off the Tralee-Dingle road, a very busy road. I wouldn't have been able to hear anything from my house, it's two or three minutes away.

"That's all they took. If they went around the corner, there was 200 head of cows in the slatted shed. I reckon they came in between 6.30pm on Wednesday and 10am [Thursday] morning," the dairy farmer told the Irish Farmers Journal.

"This can't be advertised enough, if people saw cattle boxes for sale, they might be more wary of what they're buying," he said.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, gardaí said they are currently investigating the theft. However, no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.