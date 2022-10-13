University of Galway students and faculty from across different undergraduate and postgraduate agriculture and food programmes gathered this week to launch free digital access to farmersjournal.ie for third-level students.

Also present were scientists from Teagasc, which is a core strategic partner in the agriculture and food programmes in the University of Galway, which includes the new BSc agricultural science, BSc plant and agri-biosciences, MSc agri-food sustainability and technology, MSc climate change, agriculture and food security, and the masters degree in agricultural innovation and entrepreneurship.

Agriculture and bioeconomy is a key research and innovation theme in the sustainability mission of the Ryan Institute (www.ryaninstitute.ie), which is the largest inter-disciplinary research institute spanning the university.

Free digital subscriptions

The Irish Farmers Journal is offering all third-level college students free digital premium subscription access to our website and app until 31 August 2023. To sign up for a free subscription, go to www.ifj.ie/studenthub.

Every week, we publish a careers section inside the Irish Farmers Journal (Irish Country Living supplement) with advice for college students on managing their finances, mental wellbeing and developing their career path. Plus, there are additional educational tools.

Learning tools include:

Digital e-paper archive: 2010-2022.

Knowledge Hub:Click here.

Video hub: Click here.

Weekly podcasts: Click here.

Watch weekly farm shows: Click here.

Please note:

A valid college email address must be provided to authenticate your account.

If your college is not listed, please email marketing@farmersjournal.ie.