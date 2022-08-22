A total of 27 written notices resulted from the more than 600 farm safety inspections conducted by the HSA. / Philip Doyle

The number of Health & Safety Authority (HSA) farm inspections that have taken place so far this year has already exceeded the total number of such inspections carried out over the whole of 2021.

Over 611 farm inspections have been carried out so far this year. There were 400 inspections carried out over the entirety of 2021.

Some 14 health and safety improvement notices were issued to farmers after these inspections, along with a total of 13 prohibition notices.

Just over half of all inspections resulted in written advice being issued by the HSA.

The HSA does not issues fines on finding a non-compliance with health and safety regulations but farmers could face fines if prosecuted in court.

Inspection campaigns and quad rules

The HSA also plans on carrying out an intensive inspection campaign targeted at working at height and falling objects.

Two inspection campaigns have already been completed this year, one focused on machinery and farm vehicles and the second on livestock handling safety.

Changes to quad rules which kick in from November 2023 mean all quad operators face mandatory training and helmet wearing obligations.