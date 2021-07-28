The number of farmers and those working in agriculture availing of COVID-19 support payments is creeping up as the Delta variant gives rise to a surge in cases nationally.

With more than 1,000 cases a day being reported, people are being warned to take precautions and ensure they are taking social distancing seriously.

Reminder

The number of farmers on the Enhanced Illness Benefit for those suffering from the virus or self-isolating due to the disease has risen from 2,099 to 2,138 and it is a reminder that even those working in largely outdoor areas are not immune to catching the virus.

Up to €350/week is available under the payment, which runs for a maximum of two weeks, and is available to PAYE employees and the self-employed as long as they are medically certified as being ill from the virus or self-isolating due to the virus.

The highest sector still in receipt of the payment is the wholesale and retail trade (34,278), followed by the human health and social work sector (28,019).